PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man in Putnam County has been arrested after allegedly stealing his partner’s holiday gift with an ax.

New York State Police say Sean Date and another person were given $30 to share as part of a Christmas gift for their work collecting trash by a grateful customer.

Apparently not willing the split the tip, date police say Date forcibly took his partner’s cut while threatening the victim with an ax.

Officers in Putnam Valley arrested the 54-year-old on multiple charges including felony robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Date’s reportedly dispute over $30 will end up costing him a lot more. He was taken to be held at Putnam County Jail on $500 cash bail.