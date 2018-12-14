NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Governor Andrew Cuomo wrapped up an overnight tour of the subway tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn that serves the L train.

The MTA plans to close the Canarsie tunnel for 15 months of repairs.

Cuomo said he wanted to get a first-hand look and consult with experts so he can assure commuters that closing the tunnel is the only option.

Watch: Gov. Cuomo News Conference After L Train Tunnel Tour

“I want to make sure as governor of the state of New York that I can look New Yorkers in the eye and say we have gone through the project, we have gone through the project with the best minds on the globe, and this is the best way to do it and the fastest way to do it,” Cuomo said.

The closure is expected to disrupt travel for over 200,000 commuters.

Several plans are being look at to ease travel during the closure period.