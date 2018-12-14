Comments
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main ruptured early Friday morning in Englewood, New Jersey.
SUEZ crews were called to North Dean Street before 4:30 a.m.
Video shows water pouring from the 24-inch pipe and flooding the streets.
The company said nearby residents may be experiencing low water pressure.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further update once crews have inspected the issued,” SUEZ tweeted.
