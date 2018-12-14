ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main ruptured early Friday morning in Englewood, New Jersey.

SUEZ crews were called to North Dean Street before 4:30 a.m.

Video shows water pouring from the 24-inch pipe and flooding the streets.

SUEZ emergency crews are on route to N Dean Street in #Englewood to investigate a 24" water main. Residents in the area may be experiencing low water pressure at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further update once our crews have inspected the issue. — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) December 14, 2018

The company said nearby residents may be experiencing low water pressure.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further update once crews have inspected the issued,” SUEZ tweeted.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.