NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Volunteers from the Guardians of Rescue were out in force around the streets of Manhattan getting much needed help to homeless pets.

The group is providing food and supplies to cats and dogs whose owners are homeless to get them through the cold months.

“Our concern is to get them through this winter coming here in New York, get them the supplies they need today – proper foods, jackets, collars, leashes, beds,” said Robert Misseri, president of the organization.

Many of the pets have not seen a veterinarian in some time. The guardians of rescue say they will also provide medical visits for those animals.

Volunteers will also help out the owners as well.

The program is funded through private donations.