NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 21-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning in Brooklyn, and police say the driver fled the scene.

First responders found the man, identified as MD Rajon, lying dead in the street around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Pitkin and Atkins avenues in East New York.

Police said he was riding in a marked bike lane when a white box truck made a right turn and hit Rajon.

The search continues for the driver.