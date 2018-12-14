NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated on the six year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed dozens of lives.

Police said a threat was made around 9 a.m. It was deemed not credible, but school was dismissed for the day as a precaution, CBS2 affiliate WFSB reports.

“Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary,” Newtown Action posted on social media.

Police said the threat is not tied to bomb threats being emailed nationwide.

On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 students and staff were gunned down at the elementary school’s former location.