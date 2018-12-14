NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD reports crime is down citywide, but crimes on the subway or buses are going up.

One violent attack was caught on camera earlier this week on board the D train in Queens.

The video is just one example of a recent uptick in crime that has some people worried about their safety on mass transit.

A blonde woman can be seen kicking a 24-year-old passenger during Tuesday’s morning commute. The passenger kicks back, and the 40-year-old woman, identified as Anna Lushchinskaya, swings an umbrella at her, with a keychain in hand, which cut the victim’s face.

Police said it started after the women bumped into each other. At one point, Lushchinskaya allegedly shouted racial slurs.

Some other straphangers tried to step in, but others took a step back and recorded the incident on their phones.

One Good Samaritatn restrained Lushchinskaya and kept her at the 36th Street station until officers arrived. She was charged with felony assault.

Retired NYPD Sgt. Joe Giacalone commended the man’s actions.

“I never recommend it. That’s what police are for. But in a desperate situation, you’ve got to do what you got to do,” he said.

The NYPD says transit crimes are up 2.5 percent compared to this time last year, with assaults up 4.8 percent and robberies up 7.6 percent.

On Thursday, police said a man shoved a 29-year-old woman on the subway tracks at Union Square station in Manhattan.

Last month, a man was seen punching a stranger in an unprovoked attack inside a Bronx subway station. The next day, another man punched a woman in the face on board the 7 train in Queens.

Another woman suffered a fractured spine when she was attacked in a suspected hate crime on board the E train in Queens. Police arrested Allasheed Allah in that incident.