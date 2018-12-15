CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A four-month-old boy has been found dead in a Midtown hotel and police are questioning two women who were with the child at the time.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the Hotel Pennsylvania just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s where they found Dominic Greene unresponsive.

The boy was taken to NYU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

1215hotelpenn Developing: 4 Month Old Boy Found Dead In Midtown Hotel

Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown Manhattan. (Credit: CBS2)

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports that Greene’s 24-year-old step-sister and another 26-year-old woman are in police custody. The child’s mother was not reportedly with them at the time.

Authorities say Greene lived in Delaware and it’s unclear why he was here in New York City. The city’s medical examiner is working to determine how the infant died.

