NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people, including two NYPD officers, were rushed to the hospital after a police cruiser struck a pedestrian and slammed into a tree while responding to a call Saturday evening.

In the aftermath, deferring accounts of what exactly happened emerged.

Police say the officers were responding to a false alarm regarding an active shooter report when a child darted into the street in front of them near Jerome Street and New Lots Avenue in East New York around 6:45 p.m.

A man ran into the street to pull the child to safety, according to police. Investigators say the officers swerved to avoid hitting the kid, and instead struck the man. They continued in their patrol car until they struck a tree and a building.

Some witnesses who returned to the scene, including the victim’s brother, have a different story. They say the officers were travelling too fast when they hit the 32-year-old man they say didn’t have any time to react.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. Officials say the civilian was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with two broken legs.