MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Good news out of New Jersey, a giant toy soldier stolen from a public Christmas display has been returned.

On Dec. 9, a man was caught on camera running off with the six-foot holiday decoration that was festively displayed at the Morristown Green’s Christmas festival.

“The Grinch is certainly stealing the holiday spirit this year,” said Mayor Timothy Dougherty said as a week-long search began for the thief.

According to local reports, the suspect seen on surveillance video found his Christmas spirit Friday and turned himself in to police. The man has reportedly been charged with theft however, it’s unknown if his change of heart will keep him off Santa’s naughty list.

The jolly soldier – costing an estimated $1,200 – was back on duty in the Morristown Green Friday afternoon.