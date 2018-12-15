NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A good Samaritan in Queens is being credited with stopping the kidnapping of a young girl on her way to school.

Police sources tell CBS2 that an 11-year-old girl was walking to class around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when a 40-year-old man pulled up to her in his car near Center Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.

After calling out to the child, the suspect reportedly blocked the girl’s path using his car.

The suspect, who sources identified as Relyn Estrada of Queens, allegedly got out of the vehicle and forced the 11-year-old into the back seat.

Police say an alert neighbor heard the child scream and ran out to address the alleged kidnapper. Holding a baseball bat, the good Samaritan reportedly provided the girl with a brief window to escape Estrada’s car.

Sources tell CBS2 that Estrada also pulled out a bat and continued arguing with the neighbor who stopped him.

Authorities say the good Samaritan’s wife called police, who were able to catch Estrada near the scene.

Sources say he’s charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, weapons possession, endangering the welfare of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and failure to report change of address as a sex offender. He also has 13 prior arrests on multiple charges, including sex abuse, dating back to 2001, according to sources.

Police say the girl is back home with her family and was not injured during the incident.