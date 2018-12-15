Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but what happens if you want to put a personal touch on the gifts you’re giving this Christmas?
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shared her tips on creating the perfect holiday gift baskets for anyone on your shopping list.
Here’s some of the suggestions Suss talked about with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu Saturday.
- Popcorn/movie night basket for the family
- snow day basket
- spa basket
- baby’s first Christmas basket
- glam basket/unicorn items
- entertaining basket