NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Comedian and SNL cast member Pete Davidson alarmed fans and friends on Saturday with a cryptic social media post.

Davidson wrote on Instagram, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” and added “I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

The NYPD says it conducted a wellness check at Rockefeller Center, where Davidson was scheduled to appear on Saturday’s episode of SNL.

The comedian’s former fiancee, Ariana Grande, also wrote on social media that she was waiting downstairs for him if he needs anything.

Davidson appeared to have deleted his Instagram account late Saturday. The star has spoken publically about his mental health issues in the past.