By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! Best bet is to stay inside today, as it’s gonna be a chilly, windy, raw December day! If you do have to head outside, you’ll wanna dress to stay warm & dry from head to toe and bring the rain gear…and snow gear for some.

Expect a complex, slow-moving storm to bring not just rain and wind, but also snow, sleet, and freezing rain to higher elevation spots north & west of the City. While we’re not talking huge accumulations of snow, it doesn’t take much ice at all to wreak havoc on the roads & on power lines. Take it extra slow, or even better yet, just stay inside.

Tomorrow will feature brightening skies and chilly breezes as we warm up to the mid 40s. Temps drop to the mid 30s Tuesday behind another cold front, and we should stay in the 40s before a brief warm-up again to kick off winter on Friday.