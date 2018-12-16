NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family and friends came together Sunday, one year after a popular restaurant owner was murdered.

The killing was caught on camera right outside his establishment, but the suspect is still out there, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

In the pouring rain, there were prayers and candles for, “a hard-working man that did nothing to nobody,” said Nicholas Ramirez, referring to his father, 48-year-old Damian Ramirez, who was also a grandfather and businessman.

Damian’s lounge, which opened in 2015, built a reputation among hip hop stars like Cardi B, R. Kelly and Angela Simmons.

“All these people, all these cameras and no one has come forward,” said Aurora Ramirez, the victim’s daughter.

One year ago Sunday, Damian Ramirez closed Manhattan Brew and Vine early on a rainy, snowy night. As he got into his car outside, the business’ surveillance video shows a person wearing a mask and hoodie chasing him with a gun.

The family says that after the suspect shot Damian outside the lounge, he actually ran up 109th Street and got into in a yellow cab.

NYPD Det. Mark Worthington with the Manhattan North Homicide Squad is investigating.

“I know this person was loitering on that block for some time prior to the incident,” Worthington said. “This was a hit.”

Worthington said the suspect is a man in his 30s who was wearing a royal blue jacket and had a royal blue umbrella.

“(Damian was) never a violent kid, very respectful. Grew up with great parents. He was a kid always gave support to the younger kids,” childhood friend Freddie Vega said.

“It was obviously not for money because he didn’t bother to even pick my dad’s pockets. He shot him and left, so what was the purpose? What did he gain out of it?” Aurora Ramirez said. “If you know something, please come forward. If you can just put yourself in our shoes. You would want justice and that’s what I want.”

The NYPD said there is video, but it needs tips from the community.

A $2,500 reward for information is being offered through CrimeStoppers, which can take in tips anonymously. For more information, please click here.