NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flames tore through the 5-story apartment building on East 116th Street around 2 a.m. Monday morning, injuring 10 people including four NYPD police officers.

The fire broke out in an apartment building Lexington and Park avenues in East Harlem, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

All of the units and buildings next door were evacuated. People who live in the building say they woke up to the smell smoke and rushed to get out.

“I go to my parents’ room and I start banging on the door and tell them there is a fire,” said Humberto Amesqica. “I see everyone run outside, and we see our neighbors come outside.”

“We got up in the middle of the night and I got scared,” said Miguel Moreno. “We had to run down the stairs from the back.”

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The police officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation while civilians were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.