NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on congress to end the federal cash bail system.

The junior senator from New York says the current system results in a disproportionate number of low-income people being locked up, even if they have not yet been convicted of a crime.

The No Money Bail Act would encourage states to establish a pre-trial system based on the crime an individual is arrested for, or their prior criminal history.

“We should not be locking people up in jail because they cannot afford their bail, period,” said Gillibrand. “It’s just that simple. I believe our country is much better than that.”

Gillibrand’s call to eliminate the cash bail system comes as the senate is about to begin debate on a new criminal justice reform bill which does not include bail reform.