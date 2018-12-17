JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – And the winner is… about to be announced.

The Port Authority says it is going to release the results of an online poll about the placement of Christmas decorations above the entrance to the Holland Tunnel.

Every year, the entrance to the tunnel gets a holiday makeover with two wreaths and a Christmas tree.

One man wasn’t happy with the decor and created an online petition to change it.

Cory Windelspecht created the petition, saying the tree placed over the letter N may trigger people who have obsessive compulsive disorder.

He wanted the tree moved to cover the letter A, where he said it would work perfectly.

The Port Authority responded to the petition and created an online poll complete with mockups of four possibilities.

The poll ran online until Sunday. Its results are to be released at 1:30 p.m.

The Port Authority says regardless of results, a design competition may happen next year.