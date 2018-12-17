BAYSHORE (CBSNewYork) – A Lyft driver is to be arraigned on sex charges Monday after police say he sexually assaulted a female passenger on Sunday morning.

Suffolk County police say Hussein Saleh, 36, of Farmingville, picked up two women in Patchouge on Dec. 16, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Police say during the ride he allegedly sexually abused the woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat, after which one of the women called 911.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. and placed Saleh under arrest, charging him with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

MORE: How To Contact Lyft In An Emergency

Lyft encourages anyone who was involved in a safety related incident to contact police. It also has a 24/7 critical response line for passengers to call.