Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

It’s the coldest day of the week, and it’s certainly feeling like it out there. If you’re lucky, you’ll find yourself in a wind-free zone as you travel about, otherwise, expect it to only feel like the 20s throughout the day. On the plus side, it’s about as bright as it can be out there. Stay warm!

Tonight will stay clear as we watch our winds subside. It will be another brisk one, too, with temps falling into the 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll see a few passing clouds out there, but we’ll still be able to call it a mostly sunny day. And the winds will remain considerably light, so feels like temps will recover a bit.

Thursday’s the next day to watch as we await our next round of rain. It looks like the better part of the day is spared, but it will likely turn soggy late that night.