NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The creators of the video game “Fortnite” will have to fight a new court battle.

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing them, claiming they ripped off his “Carlton Dance.”

It’s all about the moves he created playing Carlton Banks in the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The lawsuit says the game creators unfairly profited by incorporating those moves into the game.

Epic Games is also facing lawsuits from two other celebrities for similar reasons.

Rapper 2 Milly and Internet sensation Russel Horning – aka “Backpack Kid” – claim the game stole their dance moves as well.