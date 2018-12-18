NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a woman they say slashed a pair of passengers aboard a Bronx bus after getting into a fierce argument involving her dog.

12-stitches close up where 20-year-old Demetria McClelland was allegedly cut on her arm by 37-year-old Schkema Young, of the Bronx. Her girlfriend was also slashed across her face, leaving her with gruesome scars.

“My face is hurting, everything is just a blur to me right now and it’s just too much,” the unidentified woman said.

On top of the physical pain, the pair says they’re also overcome with fear.

“The situation is traumatizing because its scary to go back on the bus because what if something like that happens to somebody else,” McClelland said.

They were on board an MTA bus Monday afternoon along 149th Street near Morris Avenue when police say one of them went to pet Young’s dog.

“When I went to go touch it she got mad,” McClelland’s girlfriend said.” We ended up having a conflict, going back and forth arguing.”

The victim admits the woman set her off, and things got out of control.

“As soon as we was getting off the bus she said something about my girlfriend’s mom, so my girlfriend went back and after the altercation happened she pulled out a sharp object and started cutting my girlfriend and stabbing,” McClelland said.

McClelland says Young slashed her girlfriend four times, including two that just missed her eye. The couple could be seen in surveillance video running across the street to Lincoln Hospital. Meantime, Young can be seen flagging down a green taxi and fleeing the scene with her dog in her arms.

Young is charged with two counts of felony assault, one misdemeanor assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.