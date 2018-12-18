DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Goaltender Thomas Greiss bottled up Colorado’s fast-flying offense, Johnny Boychuk scored his first goal of the season and the New York Islanders beat the Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.

Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee also scored while Valtteri Filppula added an empty-netter as the Islanders began a four-game trip in fine fashion. Greiss made 30 saves and helped put an end to Mikko Rantanen’s string of 14 straight games with at least a point. The streak was tied for the Avalanche’s third-longest since the team moved to town in 1995-96.

Gabriel Landeskog scored Colorado’s only goal.

Semyon Varlamov struggled yet again, allowing three goals on 20 shots. He’s surrendered 21 over his last five appearances.

New York found some traction on its shaky power play, getting goals from Boychuk and Lee in the second period.

There was a scary moment late in the second when Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey missed a check on Tyson Jost, slid across the ice and crashed his head and back into the boards. He was helped off the ice by trainers and didn’t return. Moments later, center Brock Nelson gingerly skated off after being hit in the left leg on a knee check from Ian Cole that drew a penalty.

Lee took advantage to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. That was more than enough for Greiss.

Down 2-0 in the second, Landeskog tipped in a shot from Tyson Barrie for a power-play goal. It was Barrie’s 207th career assist, tying him with John-Michael Liles for the most among defensemen in franchise history.

This was a bizarre occurrence: Joshua Ho-Sang was called for two separate hooking penalties before the whistle was blown in the second period. He was assessed four minutes, but Colorado couldn’t capitalize.

Eberle staked the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 1:40 remaining in the first period. It was Eberle’s seventh goal of the season and first since Nov. 23.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: Game No. 2 of their trip is Tuesday in Arizona.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)