Kevin Parker

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York state senator has apologized for what he called a “poor choice of words,” after sending a tweet to a legislative staffer urging her to kill herself.

Kevin Parker’s (D-21st) tweet Tuesday morning instructed Republican aide Candice Giove to “Kill yourself!” It came after Giove took to Twitter to accuse Parker of misusing a Senate parking placard in Manhattan.

Parker, of Brooklyn, quickly deleted the tweet, but not before screenshots of the abusive message were circulated on Twitter. Parker later tweeted an apology to Giove, saying suicide should not be made light of.

Giove is a spokeswoman for the Senate’s Republican conference. Parker’s office didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The Senate’s incoming leader, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said she was “disappointed” by Parker’s Tweet.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

