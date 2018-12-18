LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actress and director Penny Marshall has died at the age of 75, her publicist confirmed on Tuesday.

The Bronx-born filmmaker passed away peacefully at her home in the Hollywood Hills from complications due to diabetes on Monday, publicist Michelle Bega said.

As an actress, Marshall rose to fame with her work opposite Cindy Williams on the 70s and 80s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” She also found great success behind the camera, becoming the first female to direct a $100 million film with 1988’s “Big,” and then again with 1992’s “A League of Their Own,” both starring Tom Hanks.

Major League Baseball tweeted: “We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall…”

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of "A League of Their Own." pic.twitter.com/RITPLo5xN7 — MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2018

She worked with Hollywood titans including Geena Davis, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Madonna, Denzel Washington, Rosie O’Donnell and the late Whitney Houston and Robin Williams.

O’Donnell, who co-starred in “A League of Their Own” and appeared in an iconic commercial for Kmart with Marshall, tweeted that she was “simply heartbroken.”

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Actor Danny DeVito called Marshall “a sweet woman” who “had a heart of gold.”

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

William Shatner took to Twitter, calling Marshall “a true treasure.”

Condolences to the family of Penny Marshall. She was a true treasure! 😢 pic.twitter.com/BtM46dAnYq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 18, 2018

Actor and comedian Albert Brooks called Marshall’s death “a big loss.”

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

Billy Crystal remembered Marshall as “a terrific director and a dear friend.”

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

Marshall, born Carole, is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren Spencer, Bella and Viva. She was married to actor-director Rob Reiner from 1971 to 1981.

So sad about Penny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Rob tweeted he was “So sad about Penny” shortly after the news broke. The pair’s daughter, Tracy, is also an actress; one of her first roles was a brief appearance in her mother’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Marshall was previously married to Michael Henry for two years in the 1960s.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement released by Marshall’s publicist.

After moving out west, Marshall became a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan and a courtside regular. Her brother Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, was also one of Hollywood’s top comedy directors.

