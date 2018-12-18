CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are hoping new surveillance video will lead them to a man wanted for robbing three gas stations over the last two months.

Police say the suspect, armed with a knife, entered a Conoco station in Lake Grove last Friday and demanded cash from a worker.

The same man is wanted for robbing a Sunoco station in Hauppauge on Dec. 8, and another Sunoco station in Deer Park on Nov. 4.

(credit: Suffolk County Police)

The suspect has a noticeable limp and was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.

Suffolk County CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or texting SCPD to CRIMES (274637) or by email by clicking here.

All calls, text messages and emails are kept confidential.

