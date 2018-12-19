BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Santa’s helpers were in Bergen Wednesday for an annual toy drive helping children in need.

Officers from 40 police departments took part in the Bergen County PBA event, which has been happening every year for 30 years.

The event was well attended as they accepted donations from residents at the Closter firehouse.

Today @Paramuspolice are loading up their bikes with bears to deliver to kids in the hospital for the Holidays.The full story at 6 on @CBSNewYork @HackensackUMC pic.twitter.com/IdHG28XYu0 — Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) December 19, 2018

The toys will be wrapped and donated to 30 local organizations.

“We’re just trying to get a whole bunch of cops out to spread some goodwill and spread the holiday spirit among everyone. It’s a good day for us,” one attendee told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Santa and Buddy the Elf will also help officers deliver gifts to kids being treated at Hackensack Medical Center.