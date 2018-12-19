NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some deserving military families are getting the VIP treatment from toy seller FAO Schwarz, letting them have the run of the store.

“I want this one and this one,” said 5-year-old Callen Forbes who, along with his two brothers, is among 50 children given the chance to pick out gifts.

It’s all for free courtesy of an organization called Boots Up, a non-profit organization supporting military veterans made possible by generous donations, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

“Considering that some of these kids have gone through cancer, some have severe autism, going through divorces… This is just a much needed respite from the trauma and things they are going through,” said Robin Wilkins of Boots Up.

“It’s exciting,” said veteran Adam Forbes. “Nice bringing them into the city and experience a toy store like this.”

READ: FAO Schwarz Returns To NYC, New Store Opens At Rockefeller Center

With Christmas just a few days away, this is one of the busiest times of year for the toy store, but they were able to shut it down for more than three hours so all of these families are able to shop.

“How often do you get the opportunity to come into a store and go to your heart’s content this is amazing I can’t believe I got the chance to do this,” said Destinee Everett-Scott.

And what’s a trip to FAO Schwarz without trying a tune on the piano?

“It was a great experience that my girls and I got to experience it together for the first time,” said veteran Venus Everett.

Together they are creating new memories, which Callen says are worthy of a hearty thumbs up.