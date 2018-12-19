PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A cop in New Jersey is accused of stealing money from drivers, and violating their civil rights in the process.

30-year-old Paterson Police Officer Matthew Torres appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing.

Prosecutors say he stopped and searched cars without justification. He’s also accused of pretending to seize cash, which he then personally pocketed.

Drivers would allegedly be told to sign paperwork, which prosecutors say was phony.

Torres faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.