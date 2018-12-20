NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed a plan to legalize marijuana in New York City, saying it’s a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to get a historic issue right for future New Yorkers.”

The mayor’s decision came just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for statewide legalization.

“Let’s legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” the governor said Monday.

Read the Report: Legalizing Marijuana in New York City

De Blasio believes it’s only a matter of time before marijuana becomes legal in the state, and he’s determined to ensure the city is at the forefront – if and when it happens, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports.

On Wednesday night, the mayor released a more-than-70-page report put together by a taskforce, along with a letter of endorsement.

The report outlines priorities he believes should be included in the legalization process, like safety in regulating the market to make sure the supplies are clean and safe, educating the community and young people about the public risks of legalization, and ensuring equity when it comes to cannabis laws, which have disproportionately affected people of color with low-level arrests.

More: Think Tank: Marijuana Tax Could Pay For Subway Overhaul

It also details recommendations for state and local licensing, consumer protections and how to regulate local cannabis businesses.

So far, 10 states and the District of Columbia have legalized small amounts of marijuana for adult, recreational use.

De Blasio will answer questions about the issue during a news conference Thursday morning.