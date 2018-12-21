We saw periods of heavy rain overnight that may lead to some flooding. Going forward we’ll see our winds pick up; gusts of 40+ mph are possible late as temperatures climb well into the 50s by daybreak.

It will be a rough one today with bouts of heavy rain and gusty winds. That said, there is the possibility of flooding and downed trees/branches as a result.

And you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy through the afternoon rush, though we should start to see some improvements by then. As for temperatures, expect a considerably mild day with highs around 60°.

We’ll start to turn things around on Saturday with breaks of sun here and there. However, it will be blustery and cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50°.