The bulk of the rain will exit by early to mid afternoon, but even so, we’ll be dodging spotty showers through sunset. It will be warm and mild, too, with highs in the low 60s.

Hit and miss showers remain in the forecast through the overnight hours while our temperatures start to retreat. It will still be a little gusty out there as well with peak winds of about 40 mph.

An early shower is possible tomorrow morning, but after that, we can say so long to the rain. With a tight pressure gradient overhead though, anticipate wind gusts to remain in the 35-40 mph range. It will be a bit cooler out there, too, with temps stuck in the mid 40s or so.

As for Sunday, we’re looking at a quieter day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.