FRANKLIN BOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The outgoing chief of Franklin Borough Police received a fond farewell from his friends, colleagues and loved ones at a special “walk out” ceremony.

It took place Thursday afternoon at the Franklin Borough Police Headquarters.

Chief Eugene McInerney retired after 34 years of services.

Officers from throughout New Jersey were present for the ceremony.

“Chief McInerney began his journey into public service 37 years ago in the Borough of Sussex and just three years later found himself a home here in the Franklin Borough Police Department, where he rose through the ranks from patrolmen, to sergeant, to lieutenant before ultimately becoming our beloved chief of police in 2012. The work ethic that he started with as a young patrolmen still carries with him today as police chief,” said Lt. Gregory Cugliari. “He tirelessly protected and served the Borough of Franklin and set the bar for what it truly means to be a police officer.”