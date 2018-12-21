NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the threat of a government shutdown looms, here’s what we know:

President Donald Trump refuses to sign a spending plan unless it has more than $5 billion for a security border wall with Mexico. In Congress, the House has already passed a bill that includes that funding.

but the Senate doesn’t look likely to pass. If no one bends, a partial government shut down takes effect at midnight.

CBSN New York’s Jessica Layton explain what a federal government shutdown would mean locally for everyday life around New York and the Tri-State Area.

WHAT KEEPS WORKING: Essential services like holiday travel and the mail…

Amtrak rail lines.

The TSA security at airports.

The U.S. Post Office.

Social Security, Medicare and unemployment benefits will be paid.

WHAT SHUTS DOWN OR DELAYS: Office paperwork processing such as…

New applications for Social Security, Medicare and unemployment benefits.

Active military members could have paychecks delayed.

All national parks would close.

FHA loans impacted.

In addition, 400,000 federal workers would be expected to keep working without pay at the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol and the Coast Guard. About 380,000 others would be furloughed — essentially given a leave of absence — from such agencies as NASA, the national parks and the IRS.

For updates on the status of the federal government to reach a spending bill and avoid a shutdown, see CBSNews.com.