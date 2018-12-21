NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis’ left knee is healing well from a torn ACL and he’ll be re-evaluated in mid-February.

Knicks President Steve Mills says Porzingis is doing some individual work on the court. The evaluation in two months will determine if the All-Star forward can advance to team drills and activities.

Mills says Friday the Knicks are pleased with Porzingis’ progress so far but won’t know until that next round of testing whether he’ll play this season.

Porzingis was hurt on Feb. 6 after landing following a dunk in a game against Milwaukee. He spent most of his summer in Europe so he could be near his home in Latvia, where he was visited by Knicks coach David Fizdale. Porzingis, who played professionally in Spain before the Knicks drafted him with the No. 4 pick in 2015, did his rehabilitation with Real Madrid, saying those were the best facilities available. He said he’s pleased with where he’s at in his recovery — even though doctors who have worked on similar injuries can’t say where exactly that is.

“Yeah, but they haven’t done it on a 7-3 guy,” said Porzingis, whose weight is listed at 240 pounds. “So I think it’s something new for everybody and as I said we’re trying to just be conservative and doing the right thing without pushing it too much.”

Mills says the Latvian forward and the team will determine together when he is ready to return.

