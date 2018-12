NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Ryan Reynolds is getting in the holiday spirit, but apparently his fellow A-lister friends aren’t.

Turns out the “Deadpool” and “Van Wilder” star got pranked.

Reynolds posted these photos on his Instagram with actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

He said the guys told him it was a Christmas sweater party. They lied, and the others dressed in regular clothes.

Reynolds and Jackman have a history of pranking each other.