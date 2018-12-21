CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Assault, Bronx, Crime, Local TV, New York, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three young men they say beat and robbed a man in the Bronx.

Authorities say the 66-year-old victim was walking near 169th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning when he was jumped from behind by the three suspects.

The thieves reportedly pushed the 66-year-old to the ground and began punching and kicking him. Police say they then took his wallet and about $250 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Luckily, the victim only suffered minor cuts and bruises in the ambush and refused medical attention.

1221trio NYPD: Trio Gangs Up To Beat And Rob 66 Year Old In The Bronx

Three suspects in Bronx beating and robbery on Dec. 16. (Credit: NYPD)

All three of the suspects were last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and sweatshirts. One of the men had a black sweatshirt on with the word “Givenchy” in white lettering on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s