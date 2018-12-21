NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three young men they say beat and robbed a man in the Bronx.

Authorities say the 66-year-old victim was walking near 169th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning when he was jumped from behind by the three suspects.

The thieves reportedly pushed the 66-year-old to the ground and began punching and kicking him. Police say they then took his wallet and about $250 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Luckily, the victim only suffered minor cuts and bruises in the ambush and refused medical attention.

All three of the suspects were last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and sweatshirts. One of the men had a black sweatshirt on with the word “Givenchy” in white lettering on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.