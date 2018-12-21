NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York pro sports world has been filled with disappointment this year, but one local team at the college level is changing that narrative with an undefeated season.

After three losing seasons, loaded with setbacks, St. John’s head basketball coach Chris Mullin has his Red Storm positioned to once again become a powerhouse.

One thing is for sure this season. St John’s basketball is back on the map.

Mullin is always coaching. Even if it’s just free throws. After a plenty of growing pains, it’s all paying off in 2018. The Red Storm are 11-0.

It’s the men’s basketball program’s best start since local hoops legend was a sophomore 36 years ago.

“Kinda hard to compare us, it was so long ago. It’s almost a different sport, but still winning’s good,” Mullin told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Winning has become the norm. Right now, St. John’s is one of just nine teams in the nation who remain undefeated.

Despite their hot start, they’re the only one in that group not ranked in the nation’s top 25 poll.

“We go out there and play our game. We don’t care about what anybody says about us or has us ranked. We just focus on the task at hand and have a winning mindset,” guard Justin Simon said.

Adding to St. John’s strength is the way they’re winning. Seven of their wins so far have been by double digits, but now the meat of the schedule is upon them.

Conference play in the Big East can be rough, but the path to success is never easy.

“As long as we have the support behind us. New York, the city, and St. John’s – that’s all that matters to us. Everyone showing us love and we just go out there and play,” Simon added.

This year New York sports has filled us with heartbreak – from the Mets and Yankees to the Jets and Giants – but this group of young basketball players in Queens are the lone bright spot and feeling the city’s energy.

“Whenever we have momentum plays in the game like a dunk or blocked shots the crowd takes to that now and bring us a lot of energy. I feel like we’re doing a good job feeding off that,” guard Mikey Dixon explained.

“I was told when we win we own the city!”

The drive to the tournament begins in earnest on Dec. 29 against Seton Hall – St. John’s first Big East game of the season.