NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for the man they say dragged a woman by her hair and threatened to throw her off a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the 19-year-old victim got off at the wrong stop along the J train line in Cypress Hills around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when her attacker grabbed her and demanded she perform some kind of sexual act.

When she refused, investigators say he attempted to push her onto the tracks. The victim fought back, and now police are asking New Yorkers to keep an eye out for the suspect who ran off.

Officials say they’re looking for an approximately 6’0″ tall, 220 pound Hispanic man with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, and dark blue jeans.

While crime is down citywide, the NYPD says transit crime is up 2.5 percent compared to this time last year.