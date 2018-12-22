CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Weddings can be stressful enough, but what happens when you get into a car crash on the way to your own ceremony?

Luckily for one couple on Long Island, a cop with a heart of gold wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of their special day.

Suffolk County Police say Joseph DeMichele, 36, was driving his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Montauk Highway Saturday afternoon when a driver made a U-turn in front of him. The vehicles collided, and the crash rendered DeMichele’s Jeep disabled.

Cody Matthews and Couple In Need Of Ride Long Island Cop Turned Chauffeur Drives Couple To Wedding Ceremony After Car Crash

Officer Cody Matthews and the happy couple. (credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

What’s worse? DeMichele was travelling with his fiancee, 36-year-old Felice Terwilliger and their two kids, 10-year-old Jayden Corriche and 5-year-old Gianna DeMichele, on the way to the town hall in the Village of Lake Grove for the couple’s wedding ceremony.

Up stepped officer Cody Matthews, who responded to the crash and drove the couple to the wedding in his patrol vehicle. He was even invited to be an official witness, and wound up signing the newlyweds’ marriage certificate.

It wasn’t immediately clear if officer Matthews would accompany the couple on their honeymoon.

