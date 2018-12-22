COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBSNewYork) – The government shutdown won’t impact some military operations; NORAD will still be following Santa on Christmas Eve. The Santa Tracker program is run out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is celebrating 63 years of tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

It started in 1955 when a local ad directed children to call Santa, but the number was misdialed. “Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD,” the agency said in a news release.

More than 1,500 volunteers are expected to lend a hand for the very important mission this time of year.

LINK: NORAD Santa Tracker

On Dec. 24, children can call or text 1-877-Hi-NORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.

