NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Staying home for the holidays?
For those who can’t get away or don’t like to travel, there are lots of activities to keep you and the family busy this holiday season.
Chris Heywood, the senior vice president of global communications for NYC & Company, sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to share some of the hidden gems New Yorkers should get out and enjoy this winter.
- Dyker Heights Christmas Lights (Brooklyn)
- Gingerbread Lane at The New York Hall of Science (Queens)
- NYC Winter Lantern Festival at Snug Harbor (Staten Island)
- The Holiday Train Show at The New York Botanical Garden (The Bronx)
- NYC Winter Outing (Citywide)