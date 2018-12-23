Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many people will be hosting family and friends over the next two weeks, but no holiday meal is truly complete without dessert!
Pastry chef Daneshia Lynch shared some treats to add to your holiday party with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu, including one that makes chocolate-covered strawberries look pedestrian by comparison!
Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
Ingredients:
- One 8 oz. package cream cheese
- 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar (softened)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pint fresh strawberries (hulled and cored)
- 3 graham crackers (crushed)
How to make it:
- Beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth. Spoon it into a piping bag.
- Fill the cavities of cored strawberries with the cream cheese mixture.
- Dip the filled side of strawberries in the crushed graham crackers to coat.