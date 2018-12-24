by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Early rain & snow showers will be tapering off through the morning hours. Aside from some slick spots, any light accumulations will be in the higher elevations N&W where a coating to 2″ could fall. For NYC, its just a mix of rain and wet flakes.

By afternoon, skies will be gradually clearing with highs in the low 40s… right where we should be.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight as temps drop to around freezing in the city and 20s for the suburbs.

It’s bright & dry for Christmas Day as temps climb to near 40, followed by a mostly sunny Wednesday.