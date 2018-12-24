CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert involving avocados.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to thoroughly wash the outside skin of every avocado, even though we just eat the inside.

WEB EXTRA: FDA’s Avocado Safety Report (.pdf)

It turns out one in five avocados tested positive for a bacteria that can cause listeria.

The two year study from 2014-2016 includes both the domestic and imported kinds of avocados.

Listeria symptoms are flu-like, and include muscle aches, fever and vomiting.

