Hidden Holiday Gems Around New York CityFor those who can’t get away or don’t like to travel, there are lots of activities to keep you and the family busy this holiday season.

Furry Friend Finder: Manny And MajaIn this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Manny and Maja.

Last Minute Holiday Party Dessert IdeasPastry chef Daneshia Lynch shared some treats to add to your holiday party with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu, including one that makes chocolate-covered strawberries look pedestrian by comparison!

Emma, Liam The Most Popular Baby Names In NYC, See Who Else Made The ListThe Health Department for New York City has released the most popular baby names given in the city for 2017.

The Dig: Young Chef Tells Stories Of History And Culture Through FoodThe culinary director at Junzi Kitchen, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant, brings fine dining and history together at monthly chef's tables.

New York City's Best Hotels For The HolidaysCheck out this list of the best hotels to stay at in New York City this holiday season.