SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert for anyone who’s had procedures at a surgery center in Saddle Brook.
The HealthPlus Surgery Center in Bergen County is alerting 3,000 patients that they may have been exposed to infections.
The warning covers people who had procedures there between January and Sept. 7 of 2018.
In a letter to patients, the center says “during this time period, lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications may have exposed patients to bloodborne pathogens.”
The center says the risk of infection is low, but they still want people to get tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.
Patients will also be personally notified.
Patients will be able to schedule a blood test at no charge, paid for by HealthPlus.
- In New Jersey:
- Call 1-888-507-0578 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. to schedule a test
- Testing will take place at the Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway, Secaucus, New Jersey 07094.
- Bring the letter you received from the center with you
- In New York
- Testing can be conducted at any LabCorp location. To find a location near you, click here.
- You can also call 1-888-507-0578 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. to schedule a test
- Bring the letter you received, along with the LabCorp enclosure you received, and a photo ID.
thats a law suit that should never happen at a hospital the numbers to great