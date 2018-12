NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s not your average coyote sighting.

This one happened on Manhattan’s west side.

Police say the animal was spotted Sunday morning around 40th Street and 11th Avenue.

Officers chased the coyote down the West Side Highway, all the way to Chelsea Piers.

Earlier today, our Officers got a call for a vicious animal. Luckily, they were able to barricade him w/barriers & our Emergency Services Unit was able to tranquilize him. This beautiful coyote was taken to a Brooklyn Animal Shelter unharmed. Great job guys! #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/XzkC1OtrzT — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) December 23, 2018

They shot it with a tranquilizer dart, then turned it over to a Brooklyn animal shelter.

A shelter spokesperson said the coyote was “relocated to an appropriate habitat.”