HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a vacant apartment in Middlesex County, causing extensive damage throughout the complex.

Multiple firefighting units from neighboring towns were called to 100 Cedar Lane in Highland Park after the initial report of a blaze came around 4 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries at the Cedar Lane apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.