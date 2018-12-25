CBSN New YorkWatch Now
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A Connecticut couple is returning a painting to a Ukrainian museum where it was stolen during World War II.

The 1911 painting depicts the 16th century ruler Ivan the Terrible.

It came with the Ridgefield house that David Tracy bought in 1987.

Two years ago, Tracy and his wife put the painting up for auction.

The museum told the auction house to stop the sale because the painting was stolen property.

The FBI confirmed that to the Tracys, who decided to return it to its rightful owners.

 

