NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While many spent Christmas day relaxing with family and friends, others had to work .

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas took a look at how they’re making the most of the holiday.

To every member of the #NYPD: Thanks for your hard work, bravery & dedication each & every day. The people we serve recognize & appreciate the sacrifices you make for them, especially when your duties keep you from your own families on days like today. Stay safe.🎁#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/etGOzzwTCw — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) December 25, 2018

The Westside Restaurant is open every day, and Christmas is no exception.

“We don’t want to disappoint our customers,” said owner Costa Benetos.

The family-run business has been keeping its word to customers for nearly 50 years. The staff is now used to spending part of Christmas together.

“Some people here, even though they’re not family, they’ve been working here for 30 years. So they are like family. And my uncle is over there. My father is going to come in later,” Benetos said.

Merry Christmas & thank you to all of our hardworking train crews, station personnel, trackworkers, bus operators & mechanics, maintenance workers & other employees working today & many holidays away from their families. Thank you @MTAPD & @NYPDTransit also. You keep NY moving! — MTA (@MTA) December 25, 2018

With so many tourists flocking to the city for a picture perfect holiday, Karl Bruen is adding to the experience. He’s booked with appointments to give carriage rides through Central Park.

“I know not everyone wants to work Christmas Day, but it’s a fun day for us to work,” Bruen said. “Everybody is well humored, well mannered and excited.”

Grocery stores have had a steady stream of customers coming in. The Broadway Farm Grocery Store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who forgot an item while making Christmas dinner.

The employees who work Christmas don’t have to work on New Year’s day. It’s a trade off manager Kabir Abdullh says he doesn’t mind.

“Holiday quiet, nice. Train quiet, everything is quiet. That’s the way I like it,” he said.

With most businesses closed today, the city got a rare break from the usual hustle and bustle and traffic. It is New York after all, and for many, the show must go on.

So if you’re working, you’re certainly not alone.

Thank you to all the bus drivers, train conductors, cops, firefighters, EMTs, 911 & 311 operators, docs & nurses, ACS workers, shelter staff, and food pantry volunteers keeping our city running on Christmas. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 25, 2018

On Twitter, city leaders thanked train crews, first responders and medical staff whose jobs don’t allow them to take a day off.